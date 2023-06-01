Power Grid Collapse ‘Highly Improbable’ – Ramokgopa

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said higher stages of load shedding don’t mean a grid collapse is imminent.

In fact, Ramokgopa said this was highly improbable.

Delivering his maiden speech during the budget vote of The Presidency in Parliament on Wednesday, he outlined his action plan to increase the country’s energy supply in the short term.

Echoing the president, Ramokgopa warned of increased load shedding this winter.

He said the worst-case scenario would be load shedding intensifying to higher stages if government’s interventions failed.

“A national black out or grid collapse remains highly improbable as multiple safeguards are in place to ensure it does not occur.”

Ramokgopa said the interventions government was exploring included importing power from Lesotho and Namibia.

Powerships could also spare the country two stages of load shedding, he said.

