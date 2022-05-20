Power Cuts To Continue Into The Weekend – Eskom

Stage two power cuts will continue into the weekend, power utility Eskom said on Friday.

In a statement, the utility said that due to a shortage of generating capacity, stage two power cuts would be implemented between 5pm and 10pm on Friday and that this would be repeated on Saturday and Sunday.

It added that it currently had 3,405MW on planned maintenance while 15,534MW of capacity was unavailable due to breakdowns.

The utility has been implementing the rolling blackouts during the evening peak for the last two weeks as it struggles to keep its generators from breaking down.

