Power Cuts To Be Suspended At 9pm On Friday – Eskom

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter says no power cuts are expected this weekend.
The utility says Stage 1 power cuts will continue until 9pm on Friday. This is after it said it has successfully returned eight generating units to service.
De Ruyter revealed that the Hawks are now investigating an alleged act of sabotage at Lethabo Power Station near Vereeniging.
A pylon tower collapsed onto a distribution line there this week.
He said this could have cut power to coal conveyor belts, which in turn shut down a major unit in the country’s grid.
