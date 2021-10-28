iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Power Cuts Should Be Over By The Weekend – Gordhan

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan arrives at the Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria on 26 November 2018 to lay criminal complaints against EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

2 hours ago 1 min read

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says measures are being put in place to reduce the country’s power cuts to Level 2 by the weekend.

Gordhan says the initial blackouts were caused by the breakdown of a number of Eskom’s units as well as delays caused by incomplete maintenance work.

“Overnight, some 2,000 MegaWatts of power will be returned to operations and as a result, it is expected that the system will be downgraded from a Level 4 load-shedding to Level 3 load-shedding,” he said.

“Then over tomorrow [Thursday] and Friday a few more thousand units will be put back on to the system as a result of plants returning to operations and that will result in a downgrade from Level 3 to Level 2.”

Gordhan said he was told by Eskom management that load-shedding will stop over the weekend.

“Which means as South Africans go to the polls on Monday and as the counting of votes proceeds on Monday evening and the next few days, there will be no load-shedding unless there is unexpected event which I’m assured by the board and Eskom management is an unlikely event.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

SANDF To Be Deployed For Elections

2 hours ago
Eskom power
1 min read

ANC Wants Answers From Eskom

3 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 472 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 hours ago
2 min read

DBE Urges Eskom To Minimise Load Shedding As Matrics Write Final Exams

1 day ago
iec election counting
1 min read

IEC Says It’s Ready For Election Day

1 day ago
1 min read

One Vaccine Dose Not Enough For Health Workers – Sama

1 day ago
2 min read

The NICD Reports 331 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Meyiwa Family Suspects Cover-Up

2 days ago
1 min read

Police Minister Cele Concerned That Most Victims Of Political Violence Are Women

2 days ago
1 min read

Stage 2 Power Cuts To Start On Tuesday And Continue To Saturday – Eskom

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 146 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

We Are Back With A Bang – COPE

3 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

5 Ways To Cut Your Grocery Bill This Silly Season

28 mins ago
6 min read

Time For A Right To Read In South Africa?

47 mins ago
1 min read

Power Cuts Should Be Over By The Weekend – Gordhan

2 hours ago
1 min read

SANDF To Be Deployed For Elections

2 hours ago