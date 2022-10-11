Power Cuts Killing Small Businesses – Ndabeni-Abrahams

Small Business Development Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams says her department has received requests for assistance from small businesses.
This is as Eskom continues to implement rolling blackouts.
The minister admits that small and informal businesses are failing as a result of power cuts.
She joined JJ Tabane on Power to Truth.
“Unfortunately there’s nothing we can do. Remember load-shedding is done through Eskom,” she said.
“All we are emphasizing is that our businesses when they request funds they should make sure they request for alternative ways which will ensure they have access to electricity.
“Load-shedding is killing small businesses. We’ve received a lot of requests for certain batteries and generators,” she said.
“They are looking at the fact that they need their businesses to thrive.”
