iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Power Cuts Killing Small Businesses – Ndabeni-Abrahams

Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams briefs media on material developments under DCDT portfolio. Photo Credit: GCIS
3 hours ago 1 min read

Small Business Development Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams says her department has received requests for assistance from small businesses.

This is as Eskom continues to implement rolling blackouts.

The minister admits that small and informal businesses are failing as a result of power cuts.

She joined JJ Tabane on Power to Truth.

“Unfortunately there’s nothing we can do. Remember load-shedding is done through Eskom,” she said.

“All we are emphasizing is that our businesses when they request funds they should make sure they request for alternative ways which will ensure they have access to electricity.

“Load-shedding is killing small businesses. We’ve received a lot of requests for certain batteries and generators,” she said.

“They are looking at the fact that they need their businesses to thrive.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Transnet, Untu And Satawu Continue With Wage Talks At CCMA

3 hours ago
1 min read

Zille Takes Legal Action Against Joburg Speaker

3 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom Grid Under ‘Severe Pressure’

2 days ago
1 min read

I’m Relieved To Be Free Again – Zuma

3 days ago
1 min read

Eskom Suspends Power Cuts

3 days ago
1 min read

SAMA Says Shortage Of Doctors At Critical Stage

4 days ago
1 min read

Cosatu Stages Nationwide Protest

4 days ago
1 min read

Force Majeure At Transnet Port Terminals

4 days ago
1 min read

Joburg Mayor Says Water Shortage ‘No Cause For Alarm’

4 days ago
4 min read

Public Health Strategies For Managing Covid-19 And Future Pandemics In Africa

5 days ago
1 min read

Measures Are In Place To Ensure Safety Of Tourists – Minister Sisulu

5 days ago
1 min read

Tourist Shooting Was Calculated Killing – Sisulu

5 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

The Right Technology And Strategy Will Drive Cross-Border eCommerce In Africa

3 hours ago
5 min read

Smart Tips On How To Better Look After Your Car

3 hours ago
1 min read

Transnet, Untu And Satawu Continue With Wage Talks At CCMA

3 hours ago
1 min read

Power Cuts Killing Small Businesses – Ndabeni-Abrahams

3 hours ago

Share