Power Cuts Effecting Cape Town Water Supply

Capetonians are being urged to use water sparingly as rolling power cuts impact water supply.
Speaking to CapeTalk, acting mayoral committee member for water and sanitation, Siseko Mbandezi, said that residents in Somerset West were left without water over the weekend due to prolonged higher stages of load shedding.
Mbandezi said that the rolling blackouts caused the city’s four largest reservoirs to run dry.
“It is really, really a serious matter and we do everything we can possibly do to mitigate the situation.”
More Stories
Looming Court Battle Over Power Cuts
Cape Town Shack Fire Victims Plead For Help
Gas Tanker Company To Help Repair Homes Destroyed In Boksburg Blast – Lesufi
Ramaphosa Instructs Energy Crisis Committee To Fast-Track Energy Plan
Nersa Approves 18.65% Tariff Increase For Eskom
Eskom’s Rolling Blackouts Hurting Cape Town’s Sewer Pump Stations
Judgment Reserved For 16 Jan In Ramaphosa, Zuma Legal Showdown
Ramaphosa Seeks Interdict Against Zuma
Concerns Around Blackouts Worsening
Boksburg Families Consider Class Action Lawsuit
Eskom Announces Indefinite Stage 6 Power Cuts
We Inherited A Bankrupt Metro – Tshwane Coalition Government