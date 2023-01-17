iAfrica

Power Cuts Effecting Cape Town Water Supply

Image: Pixabay
4 hours ago 1 min read

Capetonians are being urged to use water sparingly as rolling power cuts impact water supply.

Speaking to CapeTalk, acting mayoral committee member for water and sanitation, Siseko Mbandezi, said that residents in Somerset West were left without water over the weekend due to prolonged higher stages of load shedding.

Mbandezi said that the rolling blackouts caused the city’s four largest reservoirs to run dry.

“It is really, really a serious matter and we do everything we can possibly do to mitigate the situation.”

