Power Cuts Case Continues

Hospitals, schools and police stations should be fully exempted from power cuts.
That’s the argument by political parties and unions who have taken government to court.
The 19 litigants want blackouts declared unconstitutional.
They also want government to provide immediate relief to crucial sectors.
The parties — which include Numsa, SAFTU and opposition parties, among others — presented their arguments at the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday.
The case continues on Thursday.
