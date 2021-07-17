iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Potential for Public-private Partnerships between Uganda’s Steel Companies and Development Firms

14 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The story of Roofings, Uganda’s largest manufacturer of steel products, shows how a construction boom can generate manufacturing growth. The company was founded in 1994 by Sikander Lalani, a Ugandan Asian entrepreneur who trained as a histo­pathologist before leaving medicine for business. Today the company, which is still family-owned, boasts 1,850 permanent employees. The original plant in Lubowa, just outside Kampala, has now been supplemented by the $180m rolling mill complex at the Kampala Industrial and Business Park in Namanve, where Roofings was the first business to start operations. The latter project attracted funding from the International Finance Corporation, the private sector lending arm of the World Bank, as well as a 10% equity stake from the Japanese steel firms Yodogawa Steel Works and Fujiden International. That relationship helped with technology transfer. The long construction boom has taken place against the backdrop of tepid manufacturing performance: there are more male Ugandans employed on building sites than in factories. But demand for construction materials can help stimulate industry, and companies like Roofings are the channel through which these multiplier effects flow. The government wants to build an industry which encompasses the entire value chain, right back to the iron ore which is dug out of the ground in Kabale, in the southwest.

SOURCE: AFRICAN BUSINESS

Share with your network!

More Stories

2 min read

Africa’s Digital Divide is Narrowing but the Cost of Internet is Struggling to Come Down

2 mins ago
1 min read

The Sectors that will Champion Africa’s Single Market Vision

3 mins ago
2 min read

South Africa Faces a Long Haul to Rebuild the Economy and Battered Investor Confidence

5 mins ago
1 min read

Safari ‘Sweet Spot’ – the Ultimate Combination of Wild and Luxury

1 day ago
1 min read

Tanzania Charges Mobile Transactions

1 day ago
1 min read

Slow Uptake of 5G Technology on the Continent

1 day ago
1 min read

Foreign-led Scramble for the Continent’s Natural Resources

1 day ago
1 min read

Mapping Out Africa’s Economic Recovery Plan

1 day ago
1 min read

Fighting for Harare’s Majestic Herd

1 day ago
1 min read

Unabated Abuse in Libya’s Migrant Centres

1 day ago
1 min read

Five Hypotheses for What has Led to more African Leaders Dying of COVID-19

1 day ago
1 min read

Officials Concerned by Rising Deaths Caused by Pandemic

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Potential for Public-private Partnerships between Uganda’s Steel Companies and Development Firms

14 seconds ago
2 min read

Africa’s Digital Divide is Narrowing but the Cost of Internet is Struggling to Come Down

2 mins ago
1 min read

The Sectors that will Champion Africa’s Single Market Vision

3 mins ago
2 min read

South Africa Faces a Long Haul to Rebuild the Economy and Battered Investor Confidence

5 mins ago