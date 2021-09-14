Possible Suspect Questioned In CT Hijacking & Kidnapping Case

Police are probing a hijacking in Observatory, in Cape Town, in which a seven-month-old baby was kidnapped.
The child was reunited with his mother hours after the incident on Monday morning.
A hijacker drove off with the baby still strapped in a car seat. The vehicle was later found abandoned in Mowbray.
Police raced to Maitland after they received information that a woman had found the child.
The baby had been dropped on the side of the road still strapped on to his car seat.
“A possible suspect has been taken in for questioning, however, a formal arrest is yet to be made,” said the police’s Joseph Swartbooi.
The baby’s mother, Alicia Lamprecht, said that they were doing well.
“I’m not sure who found him, I’m just glad that I have my baby. I’m not sure what happened. He’s OK, he just smiles, he didn’t even cry. He’s such a gentle boy, he didn’t even cry,” Lamprecht said.
More Stories
ANC Misses Deadline To Resolve Candidate Disputes
SA Reports 2 640 New COVID-19 Cases
IFP Concerned About Men’s Reluctance To Get Vaccinated
Kendal Power Station Fire Raises Load Shedding Fears
SA Reports 3961 New COVID-19 Cases
Calls To Ramp Up Vaccine Rollout
SA Moves To Alert Level 2 Lockdown
SAHPRA Approves Pfizer Vaccine For Minors
Silva Strike Give Man City Win Over Leicester
Vaccinate before you vote – Phaahla
SA Reports 5 885 New COVID-19 Cases
Experts Warn Elections Could Be A COVID-19 Superspreader Event