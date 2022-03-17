Positive Change Is Coming – Ramaphosa

South Africa still has a bright economic future.
That’s the word from President Cyril Ramaphosa.
He was the keynote speaker at the 30th anniversary of South African business giant 91.
Ramaphosa stressed the importance of how the growth of the over trillion-rand business could be one of the driving forces for positive economic change in South Africa.
The President is optimistic that the local economy will be revitalised,
But he’s called on South Africans to remain patient as government provides the necessary support to businesses to create more employment.
