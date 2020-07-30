iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Popular Senegalese Musician Bows Out

13 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Balla Sidibe, a founding member and singer of the legendary Senegalese group Orchestra Baobab, has died in Dakar. Sidibe died in his sleep “after a very full day of rehearsals with his musical comrades”, Senegal’s music association said in a statement, adding that it had lost “a father, a sage and a friend”. Local media said Sidibe, who was also a percussionist, died after “a short illness”, without giving further details. He was in his 60s. Established in 1970, Orchestra Baobab fused Cuban rhythms, soul and jazz with traditional music from Senegal and other parts of Africa to become one of the most successful groups to emerge from the time. After a long hiatus, Orchestra Baobab reformed to international acclaim in the early 2000s. The news of Sidibe’s death prompted an outpouring of grief by fellow musicians and fans. World Circuit Records, the label that in 1989 released Pirate’s Choice, an album that captured Orchestra Baobab in one of their last sessions before their 1982 disbanding, described Sidibe as “a giant of African music and a great and gentle man”.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

How Football Ushered in Democracy in Côte d’Ivoire

13 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria Calls for Community Champions in COVID-19 Fight

13 hours ago
1 min read

A Call to Celebrate Kenya’s Heroes

13 hours ago
1 min read

Harare Braces itself for a Showdown

14 hours ago
1 min read

The Nigerian Doctor who Writes Sci-Fi on the Side

1 day ago
1 min read

Comedy Skit Tests Uganda’s Sense of Humor

1 day ago
1 min read

Travel Ban in Morocco Deals Farmers a Heavy Blow

1 day ago
1 min read

Kenya’s ‘Airbnb for Forestry’ Scores Big

1 day ago
1 min read

The World’s Biggest Producer of Motor Fuel from Coal Sells a Major Asset

1 day ago
1 min read

How the Women of a Senegalese Village Turned their Fortunes

1 day ago
1 min read

Land and Property Rights have a Complex History in Lagos

1 day ago
1 min read

How the Internet Gives Africans Access to Healthcare Services and Products

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Popular Senegalese Musician Bows Out

13 hours ago
1 min read

How Football Ushered in Democracy in Côte d’Ivoire

13 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria Calls for Community Champions in COVID-19 Fight

13 hours ago
1 min read

A Call to Celebrate Kenya’s Heroes

13 hours ago