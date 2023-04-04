Media and marketing industry webinar series returns in 2023

The series aims to highlight the potential of digital in the media and marketing sector

Insights will run through 26 October 2023

The Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa (IAB South Africa) kicked off its 2023 Insights webinar series this week with a focus on the marketing industry’s evolution in response to the emergence of a new digital consumer.

The Insights Series remains a core initiative of the organisation’s mandate to drive digital transformation within the South African media and marketing industry. This year, the Series will tackle important discussions around the changing landscape of digital and the ways in which these changes affect publishers, agencies, brands and customers.

The Insights Episode 40 webinar, themed ‘Breaking Down Barriers for Business Impact’, took place online this week. The discussion was led by Haydn Townsend, IAB South Africa Chairman and Africa Lead at Accenture Song, who was joined by Fahmeeda Cassim-Surtee, a member of the IAB South Africa Board and CEO at DStv Media Sales; Paula Hulley, a member of IAB’s newly merged Research and Measurement Council and Managing Director at Digitas Liquorice Cape Town; and Nicole Capper, Communications Strategist & VP Client Partnerships at Humanz Africa.

The Insights Series will continue through 26 October 2023, with the full schedule below.

Brands, agencies and publishers seeking to participate as sponsors or panelists in the 2023 Insights Series can raise their interest by mailing razia@iabsa.net. Preference will be given to IAB SA members. To become a member, visit iabsa.net.

IAB SA INSIGHTS WEBINAR SERIES 2023 CALENDAR:

Topic Date Breaking Down Barriers for Business Impact Tues, 28 Mar The Cookie-Less Future in Media and Marketing Wed, 26 Apr Content Creators in the Future of Influencer Marketing Thurs, 25 May Youth Action Council Townhall (advocating for the advancement of youth careers) Thurs, 15 Jun Publishers’ First-Party Data for Media and Marketing Thurs, 24 Aug H-Commerce in Media and Marketing Thurs, 21 Sep Connected TV and Video in Media and Marketing Thurs, 26 Oct AI in the Future of Media and Marketing Thurs, 23 Nov

