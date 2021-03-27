iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Popcru Calls For Inquiry Into SAPS

Twitter/@SAPoliceService

3 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

An inquiry into alleged corruption in the South African Police Service, is urgently needed, according to the police union, Popcru and disgruntled police officers.

Their plea comes after the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court struck a police tender fraud case off the court roll on Thursday. 

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

SA Reports 1 516 New Cases

7 mins ago
1 min read

I’m Prepared To Go To Jail – Zuma

1 day ago
1 min read

Dogs Trained To Sniff Out COVID-19 Cases At SA Ports Of Entry

1 day ago
1 min read

Tighter Restrictions Bad For Business

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 554 New Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Professor Karim Announces End Of Term

2 days ago
1 min read

Mkhwebane’s Perjury Case Postponed

2 days ago
1 min read

Constitutional Court To Hear Zuma Contempt Matter

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 048 New Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Gumede Unduly Benefited R2.9m From Tender – State

3 days ago
1 min read

Gordhan Adamant He Never Set Up A Rogue Unit

3 days ago
1 min read

Cemeteries Turning Into Dumping Sites

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Popcru Calls For Inquiry Into SAPS

3 mins ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 516 New Cases

7 mins ago
3 min read

Scotland Claim Memorable Win Against France

16 mins ago
2 min read

Arsenal On Track To Become Powerhouse Under Arteta – Willian

25 mins ago