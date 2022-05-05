Pollution Levels in Kampala are Up to Seven Times Higher than WHO Recommends

This is according to air quality data gathered from monitoring systems in the country in the last seven months and released to mark the global Air Quality Awareness week. The data also showed that pollution levels during the period of study peaked countrywide in January 2022. In a joint statement, the country’s National Management Environment Authority, Kampala Capital City Authority and air quality research initiative AirQo, based at Makerere University, called for joint action to reduce air pollution. Kampala Capital City Authority officials say dust from unpaved roads, emissions from vehicles and industries as well as the open burning of solid waste are responsible for the poor air quality. The 2021 World Air Quality report ranked Kampala as one of the most polluted cities in the world.
SOURCE: BBC
