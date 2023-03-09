Politicians Should Make Records Public – SARS

SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter is urging all political and civic leaders to make their SARS status public.
Kieswetter confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared all his taxable income transactions.
The president gave the revenue service the green light to release the information.
This includes officials of his livestock farm Ntaba Nyoni Estate and Ntaba Nyoni Feedlot
Opposition parties believe the president breached anti-corruption laws with the Phala Phala farm saga.
Kieswetter has reiterated that SARS will not give Ramaphosa special treatment.
“We appreciate that the President gave us consent,” said Kieswetter.
“It would be great and encourage other political and civil leaders for transparency’s sake to reveal their status.”
More Stories
Ratings Agency S&P Global Revises South Africa’s Credit Rating To Stable
Higher Education Dept Urges Universities To Listen To Students
Joe Phaahla Claims Lives Have Been Lost During Intensifying Nehawu Strike
Saftu Slams President Ramaphosa Over Cabinet Reshuffle
Ramaphosa Says He Is Committed To Reducing Size Of Executive
Reaction To Cabinet Reshuffle
President Ramaphosa Names New Cabinet
Veteran Radio DJ Mark Pilgrim Dies
Q4 Unemployment Rate Eases To 32.7% – Stats SA
ANC Serves Legal Papers On de Ruyter Over Corruption Allegations
Cele To Visit Westbury Amid Violence In The Area
Polokwane Treasury Allocation At Risk Of Suspension