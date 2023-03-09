iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Politicians Should Make Records Public – SARS

7 mins ago 1 min read

SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter is urging all political and civic leaders to make their SARS status public.

Kieswetter confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared all his taxable income transactions.

The president gave the revenue service the green light to release the information.

This includes officials of his livestock farm Ntaba Nyoni Estate and Ntaba Nyoni Feedlot

Opposition parties believe the president breached anti-corruption laws with the Phala Phala farm saga.

Kieswetter has reiterated that SARS will not give Ramaphosa special treatment.

“We appreciate that the President gave us consent,” said Kieswetter.

“It would be great and encourage other political and civil leaders for transparency’s sake to reveal their status.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Ratings Agency S&P Global Revises South Africa’s Credit Rating To Stable

24 seconds ago
1 min read

Higher Education Dept Urges Universities To Listen To Students

3 mins ago
2 min read

Joe Phaahla Claims Lives Have Been Lost During Intensifying Nehawu Strike

5 mins ago
1 min read

Saftu Slams President Ramaphosa Over Cabinet Reshuffle

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Says He Is Committed To Reducing Size Of Executive

2 days ago
1 min read

Reaction To Cabinet Reshuffle

2 days ago
1 min read

President Ramaphosa Names New Cabinet

2 days ago
1 min read

Veteran Radio DJ Mark Pilgrim Dies

4 days ago
1 min read

Q4 Unemployment Rate Eases To 32.7% – Stats SA

5 days ago
1 min read

ANC Serves Legal Papers On de Ruyter Over Corruption Allegations

5 days ago
1 min read

Cele To Visit Westbury Amid Violence In The Area

7 days ago
1 min read

Polokwane Treasury Allocation At Risk Of Suspension

7 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ratings Agency S&P Global Revises South Africa’s Credit Rating To Stable

24 seconds ago
1 min read

Higher Education Dept Urges Universities To Listen To Students

3 mins ago
2 min read

Joe Phaahla Claims Lives Have Been Lost During Intensifying Nehawu Strike

5 mins ago
1 min read

Politicians Should Make Records Public – SARS

7 mins ago

Share