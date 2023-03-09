Politicians Should Make Records Public – SARS

SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter is urging all political and civic leaders to make their SARS status public.

Kieswetter confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared all his taxable income transactions.

The president gave the revenue service the green light to release the information.

This includes officials of his livestock farm Ntaba Nyoni Estate and Ntaba Nyoni Feedlot

Opposition parties believe the president breached anti-corruption laws with the Phala Phala farm saga.

Kieswetter has reiterated that SARS will not give Ramaphosa special treatment.

“We appreciate that the President gave us consent,” said Kieswetter.

“It would be great and encourage other political and civil leaders for transparency’s sake to reveal their status.”

