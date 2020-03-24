Political Parties Welcome Ramaphosa’s Coronavirus Lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa speaking on Cape Town's City Hall balcony at the 30th-anniversary parade of the release of former president Nelson Mandela who was jailed for 27 years. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

Share with your network!

Political parties have welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of a nationwide lock down, saying the drastic measures would go a long way to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In the last few days, President Ramaphosa held intense meetings with party leaders to share government’s COVID-19 response plan.

The organisations have put their differences aside, praising government’s approach to fighting the pandemic and pledging their support.

The DA’s John Steenhuizen said the measures announced by the president on Monday night were critical.

“Locking down our country and seeing the army on our streets is not something anyone wants to witness but these are not normal times as we face a virus that could threaten our well-being.”

The EFF agrees that the lockdown is what the country needs to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Spokesperson Vuyani Pambo said: “We’re aware that in the immediate, the lockdown will cause significant economic consequences but it’s the only measure our country can take to halt the spread of the virus.”

Meanwhile, the Freedom Front Plus’s Jaco Mulder has described the announcement by the president as responsible.

While the ANC has called on South Africans to adhere to the restrictions.

At the same time, Cosatu, which previously objected to the national lockdown now said it respected the president’s announcement.

EWN

Share with your network!