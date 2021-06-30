Political Parties React To Zuma Sentencing

Share with your network!

Acting Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe took no prisoners on Tuesday in sentencing Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail.

The former president has been found guilty of contempt of court after he defied a Constitutional Court order to appear before the Zondo Commission.

Hours after the highest court in the land sentenced Zuma — who is also the former president of the ANC — the party said its National Executive Committee will be meeting this weekend to reflect on the implications and consequences of the judgment.

The DA applauded the judgment while the UDM said this is a landmark ruling for the rule of law.

The former statesman is expected to hand himself over to police, either in Nkandla or Johannesburg, within five calendar days.

