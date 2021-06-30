iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Political Parties React To Zuma Sentencing

1 day ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Acting Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe took no prisoners on Tuesday in sentencing Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail.

The former president has been found guilty of contempt of court after he defied a Constitutional Court order to appear before the Zondo Commission.

Hours after the highest court in the land sentenced Zuma — who is also the former president of the ANC — the party said its National Executive Committee will be meeting this weekend to reflect on the implications and consequences of the judgment.

The DA applauded the judgment while the UDM said this is a landmark ruling for the rule of law.

The former statesman is expected to hand himself over to police, either in Nkandla or Johannesburg, within five calendar days.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

People Who Violate Lockdown Regulations Will Be arrested – Cele

1 day ago
1 min read

Delay In School Reopening Would Be Devastating – Motshekga

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Records 13 347 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
Constitutional Court
6 min read

Court Orders Arrest of Ex-President Jacob Zuma for Contempt

2 days ago
1 min read

Health Department Promises Unplaced Intern Doctors Feedback This Week

3 days ago
1 min read

Charlotte Maxeke Hospital To Partially Reopen

3 days ago
1 min read

Gauteng Travel For Leisure Prohibited For 14 days

3 days ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 15 036 New Cases As SA Moves To Level 4

3 days ago
1 min read

SA Moves To Alert Level 4

4 days ago
1 min read

Delta Variant More Transmissible – Expert

4 days ago
1 min read

SA Reports 17 958 New COVID-19 Cases

4 days ago
1 min read

President Ramaphosa To Address The Nation On Sunday

5 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Disappointed By Fourth Alcohol Ban, SAB Pursues Urgent Legal Challenge

1 day ago
3 min read

Artisan Roles Provide Viable Work Opportunities For SA’s Youth

1 day ago
3 min read

With POPIA Going Live On July 1, Here’s Why Organisations Should Embrace Privacy Laws

1 day ago
Home Updates
3 min read

Moving In Together? Cohabitating Versus Legal Marriage And Property

1 day ago