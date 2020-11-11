Political Parties React To Magashule’s Arrest Warrant

Share with your network!

The ANC said very little after hearing the Hawks had secured a warrant of arrest against its secretary-general Ace Magashule, but the same could not be said for opposition parties who appeared to rejoice in the news.

The ANC’s top six met on Tuesday night, hours after the Hawks had secured the arrest warrant. The party added it would be monitoring these developments closely and would communicate on any update should the need arise.

The ANC said he had advised he would be consulting with his legal team.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said they were “delighted” by the news, as it had been their Free State MPL Leona Kleynhans who pursued the case relentlessly since 2015, which eventually culminated in charges being laid.

The FF Plus said the development was “good news for South Africa”.

However, the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association was “dismayed and angered”.

Share with your network!