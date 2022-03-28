Political Parties Denounce Attacks On Foreign Nationals

Political parties reacted after an anti-xenophobia march by Kopanang Africa to the Johannesburg Central Police Station over the weekend.

They are denouncing attacks on foreign nationals.

Its members have been standing up against people belonging to the Operation Dudula vigilante group.

Its leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini was arrested last week.

Operation Dudula has been unlawfully targeting foreign-owned businesses in various communities in and around Johannesburg.

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Angel Khanyile said the vigilante group should leave the checking of foreign nationals to police and the Department of Home Affairs.

“That’s the responsibility of home affairs. The Department of Home Affairs must do its job, it’s their responsibility to identify those who are here illegally and deport those ones who are here illegally”.

Young Communist League National Secretary Tinyiko Ntini condemned organisations taking the law into their own hands.

“We rather law enforcement be able to act on any level of criminality but surely this crime should not be dealt with on the basis of nationality or whether its a South African or a foreign national who committed this crime. Law enforcement should be able to deal with such issues.”

Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini was expected to appear in court on Monday and another Operation Dudula demonstration was planned outside the Johannesburg Central Police Station, calling for his release.

