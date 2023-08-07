Police Vans Attacked in Mfuleni Amid Taxi Strike

In Cape Town’s Mfuleni township, near Delft, police vans were attacked.

A corporate vehicle was also reportedly petrol bombed in the township earlier Monday morning.

Private automobiles were also targeted and damaged near the Mfuleni taxi rank.

All of these incidents are claimed to be tied to the taxi strike, which is currently in its second week.

Police and law enforcement authorities looked to be playing cat and mouse with a large number of youngsters in Mfuleni.

Earlier, a number of local students marched to other schools in the township in an attempt to force others to miss class.