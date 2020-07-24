Police Use Water Cannons To Disperse ‘Peaceful’ Protesters Outside Parly

A screengrab of police using water cannons to disperse protesters outside Parliament on 24 July 2020.

A protest outside Parliament this morning has been broken up by police.

A group of hospitality industry workers gathered outside the parliamenary precinct to protest certain lockdown restrictions which they said were throttling the industry.

They want government to relax some regulations.

The movement called #ServeUsPlease was raising awareness around the crippling effect the national lockdown has had on the hospitality industry.

Many of them have not been paid for the past five months.

A spokesperson of the #ServeUsPlease movement said police used unnecessary force against them: “These were peaceful protesters from the hospitality industry outside Parliament. Literally five minutes after the gathering started, police rocked up in multiple vehicles, water cannons and armoured vehicles. They were throwing stun grenades at the protesters.”

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone accepted their memorandum of demands and grievances.

The group ended up dispersing afterward.

The #ServeUsPlease movement on Friday organised protests throughout the country. Protesters were expected to form human chains to highlight the chain reaction the lockdown restrictions have had on individual livelihoods.

