The police, the Hawks and SARS are on the ground around the country, cracking down on theft and corruption at power stations.

Coal-smuggling syndicates have been operating in five provinces, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, KZN, Free State and Limpopo.

eNCA understands the bank accounts of suspects have already been frozen, and arrests are expected.

The suspects include former Eskom employees.

Coal theft has been a major concern at power stations.