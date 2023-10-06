Police Still Under-Resourced To Tackle Violent Crime – Smith

The City of Cape Town said that the South African Police Service was still under-resourced to tackle violent crime in the Western Cape.

The statement from the city’s Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, comes after a recent spate of shootings in Cape Town.

More than 100 people have been killed in shootings in the province in as little as a week, according to Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Smith said the city was happy to see the minister committing to additional resources but it was not enough.

Smith said that Cele’s undertakings were only a quarter of what needed to be done to bring SAPS up to adequate resourcing levels.

Meanwhile, Cape Flats Safety Forum chairperson, Abie Isaacs, said that a comprehensive plan was needed to curb crime in the province.

Cele has indicated that different disciplines of SAPS combat units will be extended to crime hotspots in Cape Town during the coming weeks.