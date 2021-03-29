iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Police Searching For Father Who Allegedly Poisoned Daughter

Police car/van. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.

7 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Police have launched a manhunt for a 32-year-old man who allegedly poisoned his two-year-old daughter in Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg. 

It is believed he also consumed the poison. Family members say he was upset over their impoverished state of living.  

Two-year-old Phiwokuhle and her father Russel Makhubela are said to have been very close. So when they briefly disappeared while the family was chopping wood – her mother did not think he would poison their child – and himself. 

His sister says he was tired of living in poverty. 

 He allegedly responded angrily when Phiwokuhle’s mother replied that they were trying to make ends meet.

Makhubela allegedly told the mother of his child that he had consumed poison and fed it to the child. He also told her to do the same, but she refused. She took the child and ran to his sister’s house. However, by the time she got there, Phiwokuhle was already dead.

Mental health experts say breadwinners often face burdens alone. 

We end up with a combination of men who who, after they lose their ability to provide, find it extremely difficult to ask for help and support, says Bird.  

Police are still searching for the father. Makhubela was last seen wearing a blue shirt. It’s not known whether he is dead or alive.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

ANC NEC Fails To Reach Decision

7 hours ago
1 min read

Churches Want Govt To Allow ‘connection’ At Easter

7 hours ago
1 min read

SA Reports 965 New Cases

8 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Calls Urgent Meeting Following Mozambique Attacks

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Records 1 387 New Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Vandalism Costs State Over R32 Million – Nzimande

2 days ago
1 min read

NAC Denies COVID-19 Relief Funds Have Gone Missing

2 days ago
1 min read

Popcru Calls For Inquiry Into SAPS

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 516 New Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

I’m Prepared To Go To Jail – Zuma

3 days ago
1 min read

Dogs Trained To Sniff Out COVID-19 Cases At SA Ports Of Entry

3 days ago
1 min read

Tighter Restrictions Bad For Business

3 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

African Continental Free Trade Area: Free Trade Bloc Can Be a Game Changer for African People and Business

6 mins ago
2 min read

Tintswalo Celebrates a Year of Virtual Safaris

13 mins ago
3 min read

Cash-Strapped South Africans Desperate for Debt Relief

19 mins ago
1 min read

ANC NEC Fails To Reach Decision

7 hours ago