Police Rescue Another Kidnapped Portuguese Butchery Owner

Police in Johannesburg have rescued another kidnapped Portuguese butchery owner.

On Thursday, a multi-disciplinary operation led to the rescue of a Portuguese businessman who was being held at the Nancefield hostel in Soweto.

The man, who owns a Waltloo butchery in Johannesburg, was kidnapped last week in Southgate.

Eyewitness News previously reported that since January 2023, at least 20 Portuguese butchery owners and their staff have been kidnapped.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe announced that five suspected kidnappers have been arrested as law enforcement intensifies its crackdown on this alleged syndicate.

“The man was kidnapped for ransom payment but no payment was made as a direct result of police acting swiftly. As soon as the matter was brought to the attention of the SAPS [South African Police Service], a team was assembled and the team worked around the clock to find the victim alive.

“A takedown operation was executed on Thursday afternoon (04 July 2024) where two suspects who are believed to be the drivers of the getaway vehicles were arrested. On Thursday evening, the team descended onto the Nancefield hostel in Soweto where the businessman was found tied up and guarded.”

Mathe added that one more suspect was arrested at the hostel, with two other suspects being found at a house in White City, Soweto, where the victim’s bank cards and wallet were discovered.