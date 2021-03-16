Police probe student shooting

Police are investigating the alleged shooting of a student in the Johannesburg city centre.
The student was participating in protests against financial exclusion when she was shot in the leg.
It’s not clear if it was a rubber bullet or live ammunition.
Police say none of their officers fired any shots during the protests but a smoke grenade was used in one incident, and water cannons in another.
By Monday night, no-one had reported the shooting to police and officers say they will interview the student to establish what happened.
Meanwhile, the Wits SRC claims police shot the student with a live round and also says five students have been arrested.
