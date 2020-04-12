Police Probe Murder Of Officer in Paulshof

Share with your network!

The police in Johannesburg are investigating a murder case after an officer was killed while responding to a domestic violence complaint in the suburb of Paulsof.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still sketchy but authorities say the officer was killed by a medical doctor who is accused of abusing his wife.

It’s understood the officer sustained a fatal wound after a bullet was fired from his own weapon while his colleague – who was also present – tried diffusing the situation.

Police spokesperson Vish Naidoo said, “The backup officer took the wife to cover because it seems the suspect wanted to shoot his wife…”

EWN

Share with your network!