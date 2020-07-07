Tue. Jul 7th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Police Probe Murder Of Musician On Farm Outside Worcester

7 mins ago 1 min read
Police Probe Murder Of Musician On Farm Outside Worcester

Share with your network!

Police are investigating the murder of a well-known musician on a farm outside Worcester.

Wynand Breedt was shot dead over the weekend.

The police’s Fredrick van Wyk said: “Police are investigating a case of murder subsequent to an incident that occurred on Friday night. According to information, police attended to a complaint a body of a man, aged 45, with a gunshot wound to his chest. Police are following all leads in order to bring those responsible to book.”

The Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation said that the Breede River community was reeling following Breedt’s death.

He said the 45-year-old singer was well known in the area.

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Dept Receives Preliminary Report On Alleged Rape Of Girl (2) At Pretoria Hospital

29 mins ago
1 min read

Competition Tribunal Finds Dis-Chem Guilty Of Excessive Price Hikes On Face Masks

34 mins ago
1 min read

Sisulu: WC Not Adhering To COVID-19 Guidelines On Evictions

39 mins ago
1 min read

Mkhize: We Are Concerned About SA’s Rising Covid-19 Numbers

5 hours ago
1 min read

Court To Hear Assessment Reports On 2 Suspected Khayelitsha Cop Killers

5 hours ago
1 min read

NW Police Open Inquest Docket After Slain Officer’s Ex-Boyfriend Found Dead

5 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Police Probe Murder Of Musician On Farm Outside Worcester

7 mins ago
4 min read

Media24 Considers Closure Of Some Magazines, Newspapers

12 mins ago
2 min read

Survey: SA Consumer Confidence Plunged To 35-Year Low In Second Quarter

20 mins ago
1 min read

Dept Receives Preliminary Report On Alleged Rape Of Girl (2) At Pretoria Hospital

29 mins ago