Police Probe Kilian For Links To Attempted Hit On William Booth

Police are investigating links between Zane Kilian,the man accused of tracking slain cop Charl Kinnear’s cellphone, and an attempted hit last year on Cape Town attorney William Booth.

Just after 07:00 on 9 April 2020, masked gunmen opened fire on the 65-year-old Booth while he was in the garage of his Higgovale home.

While previously reporting that Kilian was believed to have tracked Booth’s phone, News24 has confirmed that he was now officially under investigation for the attempt on Booth’s life.

Two sources close to the police investigation told News24 that Kilian had tracked Booth’s phone for weeks leading up to the shooting, and on the morning of the incident.

Kilian was arrested on 21 September at his home in Springs, Johannesburg.

He made two court appearances so far, facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and charges relating to the illegal interception of Kinnear’s communications.

