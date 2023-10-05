Police Probe Into Deadly Milnerton Shooting Continues

A police investigation into the murder of a man in an apparent hit in Milnerton continues.

Chaos ensued in the vicinity of Bosmansdam and Omuramba roads on Wednesday morning after a motorcyclist stopped next to a black Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon and fired several shots.

The gun attack resulted in an accident in which cars were damaged.

The police’s Wesley Twigg: “According to reports, a motorcycle stopped next to the victim and fired several shots at him. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The motive for the attack is yet to be established. A murder case was registered for investigation. Anyone with any information about this incident can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”