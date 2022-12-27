Police Probe Alleged Racism At Free State Resort

Police in Bloemfontein are investing an alleged racist attack at a holiday resort.
A video circulating on social media shows a group of black teen boys being attacked by white adult males at a swimming pool at the Maselspoort Resort and Conference Centre.
Police say they are investigating a case of assault.
No arrests have been made so far.
The department of Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs in the Free State will be meeting with the resort’s management.
A group of people including EFF members have since gathered at the resort in protest.
