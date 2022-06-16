Police Open N3 After Truckers Blockade

Police are making headway in dismantling an ongoing protest by disgruntled truck drivers.
They continue to blockade the N3 as a form of protest.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Jay Naicker: “Several articulated vehicles have been used to close both lanes of the N3 near the Windy corner. The keys of the vehicles are not available as the drivers have parked their vehicles and fled.”
They have long been complaining about the employment of foreign nationals.
The drivers have been protesting for days now.
