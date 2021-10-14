Police On High Alert In Gqeberha

Parts of Gqeberha are quiet on Thursday morning following violence in the area.

Shops are closed and police are on high alert.

Police say a collision between a car and a taxi sparked clashes that left at least eight taxis torched and several shops destroyed.

A taxi driver allegedly assaulted the driver of a car that had bumped into him.

Police say they are investigating cases of public violence and malicious damage to property.

