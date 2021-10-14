Police On High Alert In Gqeberha

Parts of Gqeberha are quiet on Thursday morning following violence in the area.
Shops are closed and police are on high alert.
Police say a collision between a car and a taxi sparked clashes that left at least eight taxis torched and several shops destroyed.
A taxi driver allegedly assaulted the driver of a car that had bumped into him.
Police say they are investigating cases of public violence and malicious damage to property.
More Stories
More Than 500,000 Citizens Benefited From Phase 1 Of PES – Gungubele
Soweto Residents Plead For Electricity
Spike In Alcohol-Related Trauma Cases In Western Cape
SAA Workers Threaten To Go On Strike
Fired Murder-Accused Mpumalanga MEC Returns To Court
Malaria Vaccine Is A Major Leap Forward: But Innovation Mustn’t Stop Here
NICD Reports 592 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
DoJ Ransomware Attack Contained
Don’t Let Racists Speak For You – De Lille
Maimane Urges SA To Vote For Independents In Local Elections
At Least 9 Dead After Bus Plunges Into River In KZN
Duo Arrested At Anti-Vaccine Protest In CT Due In Court Next Month