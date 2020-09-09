Police On High Alert For Protests

Gauteng police on Wednesday said they would remain on high alert to monitor protests outside Clicks stores.
This comes after the High Court granted on Tuesday an interim interdict to stop the Economic Freedom Fighters from intimidating Clicks’ customers or staff.
Clicks said that it would start a process of providing support and counselling for its employees across the county.
Clicks said that it would close all its stores on Wednesday to facilitate this.
