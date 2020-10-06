Police Officers Plead Not Guilty To Murder Charge

Share with your network!

Four police officers are on trial in the High Court in Johannesburg for allegedly beating to death 49-year-old Phikolomzi Tatsi.

Constable Vusimuzi Mtshali, Sergeant Simphiwe Kubheka, Constable Themba Kunene and Constable Khayelihle Gumede have pled not guilty to the charges of murder, attempted murder and corruption.

The four officers are also accused of assaulting two other people while they were in police custody in Katlehong North last year.

The state says the accused police officers arrested an alleged drunk driver and two others who were arrested for allegedly interfering with police duties.

The state’s first witness is the alleged drunk driver who’s the younger brother to the deceased Phikolomzi Tatsi.

He told the court how accused number one demanded a bribe to get his driver’s license back.

The trial has been set down until 23 October with evidence that will be led from forensics, medical experts, police officers and other witnesses.

