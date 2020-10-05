Police Officers Accused Of Murder To Appear In Court

Four police officers are expected to appear in the South Gauteng High Court on Monday after being arrested for allegedly beating a 49-year-old Katlehong man to death.
Sergeant Kubheka, Constable Mtshali, Constable Kunene and Constable Gumede are currently out on R5,000 bail each.
They’re also accused of assaulting two other people who were with the victim in police custody last year.
The four were arrested after the IPID investigated the matter.
