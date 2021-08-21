Police need more capacity – Sapu

The South African Police Union says it’s not a surprise the crime statistics have increased so sharply.

The police ministry revealed that serious crimes such as murder, attempted murder and sexual offences have increased by over 60-percent in the first quarter of the 2021/2022 financial year.

Over 5,700 people have been murdered between April and June this year.

Sapu Spokesperson, Lesiba Thobakgale says the police service is in need of more capacity.

