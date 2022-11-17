Police Nab Eskom Contractor For Alleged Sabotage

Mpumalanga police have arrested an Eskom contractor for alleged sabotage at the Camden Power Station as the country continues to experience rolling blackouts.

The contractor was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation into an incident that occurred last week.

The suspect allegedly removed the bearing oil drain plug. This led to Camden’s Unit 4 to trip repeatedly.

Eskom says the perpetrator confessed after questioning by Eskom teams.

Last week, two truckers were arrested for allegedly stealing coal.

