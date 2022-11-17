Police Nab Eskom Contractor For Alleged Sabotage

Mpumalanga police have arrested an Eskom contractor for alleged sabotage at the Camden Power Station as the country continues to experience rolling blackouts.
The contractor was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation into an incident that occurred last week.
The suspect allegedly removed the bearing oil drain plug. This led to Camden’s Unit 4 to trip repeatedly.
Eskom says the perpetrator confessed after questioning by Eskom teams.
Last week, two truckers were arrested for allegedly stealing coal.
More Stories
Ukrainian Grain Export Deal Extended Four Months
Ukrainian Air Defense Missile Likely Caused Explosion in Poland
City Of Cape Town Cuts Off Illegal Connections
Israel’s Most-Wanted Gang Leader, 7 Others arrested in Bryanston
ActionSA Takes eThekwini Metro To Court
Invasive Mosquito Threatens Malaria Control In Africa
Russia’s War On Ukraine Tears Rift At G20 Bali Summit
Motsoaledi Proposes Changes To Electoral Amendment Bill
State Capture Corruption Is Entrenched In Government – National Treasury
At Least 1,400 ‘Ghost’ Employees At Prasa – Mbalula
Phala Phala Report Not Ready – Mashatile
Biden Expected To Talk About US Climate Actions At UN Conference