iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Police Make One Arrest After Arsenal Report Leeds Fan For Racist Abuse

Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

3 hours ago 1 min read

Police made one arrest after Arsenal reported a fan for alleged racial abuse directed at their substitutes’ bench during the 4-1 Premier League win at Leeds United on Saturday.

Leeds confirmed the arrest, saying the incident occurred in the first half of the match at Elland Road.

“Racism will not be tolerated at Leeds United and any supporter found to be using racist language will be subject to a life time ban for all Leeds United games,” the club said in a statement.

Arsenal substitute Rob Holding was pictured talking to the fourth official just after the half hour mark, before a member of Leeds staff was notified.

“I can confirm it and it was reported to stadium manager,” Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta told reporters.

“The authorities will investigate that. One of the players on the bench heard those comments. I don’t know exactly who it was directed at.”

Arsenal stayed fourth in the Premier League standings after the victory.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

No Plans For ‘Circuit Breaker’ Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases – EFL Chairman

3 hours ago
2 min read

Tiger Woods And Son Shoot Bogey-Free 62

3 hours ago
4 min read

Chinese City’s Tennis Ambitions Imperilled By Peng Shuai Scandal

3 hours ago
2 min read

Nadal Casts Doubt Over Australian Open Participation

4 hours ago
3 min read

Martinelli Double Helps Arsenal Rout Hapless Leeds

4 hours ago
2 min read

Chelsea Owner Abramovich Gets Portuguese Citizenship

17 hours ago
3 min read

Return To Competition Is All About Having Fun – Tiger Woods

17 hours ago
2 min read

Ben Sulayem’s Rise To The Top Marks An Historic Shift

17 hours ago
3 min read

New FIA head Ben Sulayem May Have To Punish Hamilton

1 day ago
2 min read

Arsenal Boss Arteta Demands Clarity On COVID Postponements

1 day ago
2 min read

Premier League On ‘Knife Edge’ As COVID Cases Rise – Howe

1 day ago
2 min read

Murray Downs Rusty Nadal In Abu Dhabi Exhibition Event

1 day ago

You may have missed

2 min read

NICD Reports 16 080 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 hours ago
1 min read

No Plans For ‘Circuit Breaker’ Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases – EFL Chairman

3 hours ago
2 min read

Tiger Woods And Son Shoot Bogey-Free 62

3 hours ago
1 min read

Police Make One Arrest After Arsenal Report Leeds Fan For Racist Abuse

3 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer