Sat. Feb 15th, 2020

Police Make Gruesome Discovery

Fifteen-month-old Mpho Kgoroyadira was found dead after she was kidnapped in Klerksdorp. Picture: Saps

33 mins ago 1 min read

The extensive search for a 15-month-year old baby who was kidnapped almost two weeks ago has ended in tragedy.

Police have confirmed that they have found the body of kidnapped Mpho Kgoroyadira in Jouberton, Klerksdorp, on Thursday.

The toddler’s decomposing body was found hidden under a rock not far from her family home where she was snatched.

She was sleeping with her 22-year-old mother in the house when an unknown suspect broke in and took her.

EWN

Tags:

