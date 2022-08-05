Police Maintain Presence In Kagiso As Residents Live In fear

Kagiso residents say the number of the alleged illegal miners arrested is nowhere close to the number of Zama Zamas hiding in the West Rand area.
At the same time, Deputy Police Commissioner, Tebello Mosikili, says officers were overwhelmed during protests in Kagiso.
The police have promised to continue monitoring Kagiso on Friday.
One person was killed when residents clashed with alleged illegal miners and foreign nationals.
Nineteen people believed to be foreign nationals were rescued by police and later processed at police stations.
Meanwhile, according to Bizz Tracers security expert, Calvin Rafadi, police need to urgently clamp down on illegal mining in Kagiso.
He says more policing units need to be deployed.
More Stories
Ekurhuleni Mayor Set To Meet With Tembisa Residents
Solidarity Hopes Its Experts Are Used To Solve Eskom’s Woes
eThekwini No Longer Exempt From Loadshedding
China Circles Taiwan With Missiles After Pelosi Visit
Chaos Descends On Kagiso Township
Non-citizens Can’t Practice Law In South Africa – ConCourt Rules
Maimane Robbed By Armed Men At Cape Town Bar
Makashule Gana The Latest Black Leader To Quit The DA
SAHPRA Confirms Fatality Linked To COVID-19 Vaccination
Bain & Co Banned From Working With UK Government
MEC Maile To Visit Tembisa As Shutdown Continues
Eskom To implement Stage 2 Blackouts On Wednesday Afternoon