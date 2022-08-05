Police Maintain Presence In Kagiso As Residents Live In fear

Kagiso residents say the number of the alleged illegal miners arrested is nowhere close to the number of Zama Zamas hiding in the West Rand area.

At the same time, Deputy Police Commissioner, Tebello Mosikili, says officers were overwhelmed during protests in Kagiso.

The police have promised to continue monitoring Kagiso on Friday.

One person was killed when residents clashed with alleged illegal miners and foreign nationals.

Nineteen people believed to be foreign nationals were rescued by police and later processed at police stations.

Meanwhile, according to Bizz Tracers security expert, Calvin Rafadi, police need to urgently clamp down on illegal mining in Kagiso.

He says more policing units need to be deployed.

