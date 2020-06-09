Police Launch Manhunt After Pregnant Woman Found Hanging From Tree

Share with your network!

Gauteng police have launched a massive manhunt after the body of a pregnant woman was found in Durban Deep, Roodepoort.

Tshegofatso Pule’s body was found hanging from a tree on Monday.

The 28-year-old also had stab wounds.

Police said that Pule was last seen at West Lake Complex in Florida, where her boyfriend lives.

CCTV footage shows him accompanying Pule to a car which she leaves in.

The police’s Kay Makhubela: “Police are investigating a case of murder of a pregnant 28-year-old woman who was found hanged in Durban Deep in an open veld.”

Police expect to make an arrest soon.

