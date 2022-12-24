iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Police Investigate Crowd Trouble During Man City Win Over Liverpool

Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
12 mins ago 1 min read

Greater Manchester Police are investigating several incidents of crowd trouble during Manchester City’s League Cup clash with Liverpool on Thursday night, including one that led to a 15-year-old girl being treated for head injuries.

The clubs issued a joint statement condemning the violence, which they called “hugely disappointing”. City won the match 3-2 to progress to the quarter finals.

Recent matches between the teams have been marred by trouble. City coach Pep Guardiola had coins thrown at him during a defeat at Anfield in October, while Liverpool later released a statement condemning “vile chants” relating to stadium tragedies.

“We are aware of a number of objects, including coins and a smoke bomb, that were thrown during (Thursday’s) match,” GMP’s match commander, Superintendent Gareth Parkin, said. “We will be investigating the incidents and reviewing CCTV from the night.”

Two men were arrested on suspicion of trying to take a pyrotechnic into the stadium and a male for a racially aggravated public order offence. A 53-year-old man was assaulted after the game, police said.

The clubs said such incidents were wholly unacceptable.

They were “are fully committed to working together to eradicate these issues from our fixtures. They have no place in football,” the joint statement said.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Australia’s Warner Defiant Ahead Of 100th Test

10 mins ago
1 min read

England’s Phillips Returned From World Cup Overweight – Guardiola

15 mins ago
2 min read

Emery To Talk To Martinez About World Cup Celebrations

18 mins ago
2 min read

Klopp Warns About An Intense Year As Injuries Are Taking Their Toll

21 mins ago
2 min read

FIFA Investigating How Celebrity Chef Got Onto World Cup Final Pitch

57 mins ago
2 min read

England’s Curran Breaks IPL Auction Record

60 mins ago
3 min read

Qatar’s 2022 World Cup Ends With Modest Ceremony, Titans Clash

6 days ago
2 min read

‘You Let Us Dream’: French See World Cup Glory Slip Away

6 days ago
3 min read

Argentina Beat France On Penalties To Win World Cup

6 days ago
2 min read

Proteas Skipper Elgar Asked Umpires If Gabba Wicket Was unsafe

6 days ago
2 min read

Proud Morocco Want To Build African Legacy After World Cup Run – Regragui

6 days ago
1 min read

Stage Set For Clash Of Titans As Argentina Take On France In World Cup Final

6 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Postponement Of Cape Town International Jazz Festival 2023

6 seconds ago
2 min read

Australia’s Warner Defiant Ahead Of 100th Test

10 mins ago
1 min read

Police Investigate Crowd Trouble During Man City Win Over Liverpool

12 mins ago
1 min read

England’s Phillips Returned From World Cup Overweight – Guardiola

15 mins ago

Share