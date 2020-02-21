Police Hunting Suspect After Freedom Park High School Pupil Stabbed To Death

A 14-year-old Freedom Park Secondary School pupil has been stabbed to death.
It’s alleged that a fellow grade 10 pupil attacked the boy after school near their homes on Thursday.
Police are searching for the suspected attacker.
The Gauteng Education Department’s spokesperson Steve Mabona: “We are informed that the perpetrator is on the run. We strongly condemn any act of learner misconduct. We appeal to the parents to assist to enforce discipline in and around our space.”
