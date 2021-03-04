Police Foil Sandton Heist

Police said 19 suspects have been arrested in connection with an attempted armed robbery and hijacking in Kelvin, north of Johannesburg.
The arrests were made after police foiled a truck hijacking.
It was carrying cellphones with an estimated value of about R60-million.
A security guard and one suspect were killed during a shootout.
Firearms including three R-5 assault rifles and two AK-47’s rifles were recovered on the scene.
Police are searching for more suspects.
