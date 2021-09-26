Police Clamp Down On Drunk Drivers, Suspected Criminals

Gauteng police are continuing to crack the whip on those breaking the law.

This weekend, O Kae Molao operations have resulted in over 250 wanted suspects being arrested.

Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela led a major roadblock in Pretoria.

“[The] operation this far has yielded positive results, 252 wanted suspects which 59 of those arrested in Sunnyside,” said Mawela.

“As we all know Sunnyside is a well-known entertainment area especially for those staying outside the CBD. Some come all the way from Johannesburg to enjoy themselves here.

“We know there are a number of people who must be in those liquor outlets, and we are also aware and know what time is a curfew time.”

