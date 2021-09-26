Police Clamp Down On Drunk Drivers, Suspected Criminals

Gauteng police are continuing to crack the whip on those breaking the law.
This weekend, O Kae Molao operations have resulted in over 250 wanted suspects being arrested.
Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela led a major roadblock in Pretoria.
“[The] operation this far has yielded positive results, 252 wanted suspects which 59 of those arrested in Sunnyside,” said Mawela.
“As we all know Sunnyside is a well-known entertainment area especially for those staying outside the CBD. Some come all the way from Johannesburg to enjoy themselves here.
“We know there are a number of people who must be in those liquor outlets, and we are also aware and know what time is a curfew time.”
More Stories
SA Reports 1 634 New COVID-19 Cases
Zulu King Vows To Protect Shaka’s Legacy
Zuma Back At Nkandla – Reports
NICD Reports 2 261 New COVID-19 Cases
Ramaphosa Praises New COVID-19, Cancer Research
SA Scientists To Discuss UK Red List
I’ve Already Forgiven Her – Graham Dickason
NICD Reports 2 783 New COVID-19 Cases
SAA To Resume Flights On Thursday
Karpowership Licenses Above Board – Nersa
Missing Jab Target Will ‘Widen Economic Gap’ – Ramaphosa
SA Reports 2 967 New COVID-19 Cases