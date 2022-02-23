iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Police Budget Allocation Under Scrutiny

EWN

2 hours ago 1 min read

It has emerged that the South African Police Service (SAPS) underspent their budget by R4 billion last year – that’s the amount the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) gets for its entire annual budget.

While the NPA has received some financial support, its head Shamila Batohi, has also pointed to the need for the Hawks to be properly resourced, especially for complex corruption cases.

There is a tsunami of criminal referrals to the NPA and the Hawks arising from investigations by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the Zondo state capture inquiry, while private security costs are rising, along with crime levels.

One question to be answered by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s Budget on Wednesday is whether more money will be allocated to fighting crime and corruption.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

WC Health Dept Stresses Importance of Quality Healthcare After Landmark Surgery

2 hours ago
Mkhwebane
1 min read

Committee To Receive Legal Advice On Mkhwebane’s Impeachment Process

2 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 334 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 hours ago
1 min read

EFF Plans To Stage Picket Ahead Of Godongwana’s Budget Speech

1 day ago
EC Crime Figures
1 min read

Nine Killed In Foiled Heist

1 day ago
1 min read

It’s Still A Long Way To Go – Magashule

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 151 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Magashule Returns To Dock

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Reduces Intervals Between COVID Vaccine Shots

2 days ago
1 min read

Godongwana Urged Not To Raise Excise Tax On Alcohol

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 456 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 267 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

WC Health Dept Stresses Importance of Quality Healthcare After Landmark Surgery

2 hours ago
Mkhwebane
1 min read

Committee To Receive Legal Advice On Mkhwebane’s Impeachment Process

2 hours ago
1 min read

Police Budget Allocation Under Scrutiny

2 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 334 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer