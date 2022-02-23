Police Budget Allocation Under Scrutiny

It has emerged that the South African Police Service (SAPS) underspent their budget by R4 billion last year – that’s the amount the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) gets for its entire annual budget.
While the NPA has received some financial support, its head Shamila Batohi, has also pointed to the need for the Hawks to be properly resourced, especially for complex corruption cases.
There is a tsunami of criminal referrals to the NPA and the Hawks arising from investigations by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the Zondo state capture inquiry, while private security costs are rising, along with crime levels.
One question to be answered by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s Budget on Wednesday is whether more money will be allocated to fighting crime and corruption.
