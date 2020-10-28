Police Arrests Station Commanders For Alleged Fraud

Share with your network!

During an Intelligence-driven operation on Tuesday, members of the Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit assisted by the National Anti-Corruption Unit arrested two station commanders at the level of Brigadiers in Gauteng.

The Brigadiers have been arrested for their alleged involvement in fraud, defeating the administration of justice and contravention of the Firearms Control Act (Act 60/2000) in multiple case dockets in the areas of Edenvale, Kempton Park and Norwood in the province of Gauteng.

The arrest of the two Brigadiers brings to 28 the total number of people arrested in connection with these cases after the 26 people were arrested earlier this year. Of the 28 suspects 17 are police officers of which two are retired and 11 are civilians.

These investigations started three years ago when it emerged that during November 2017 security companies were involved in crimes of extortion in the Western Cape Province relating to firearm applications in Gauteng.

In January 2018 it was found that several other people, family and friends in Cape Town obtained there competency and licence to possess a firearm/s as well as Temporary Authorization to possess a firearm/s in an allegedly fraudulent manner.

Investigations revealed that the applicants all made applications in Gauteng area and more so in SAPS Edenvale, Norwood and Kempton Park.

Information was received that the applicants would go to a gun shop in Kempton Park where they would do a proficiency test to make an application for competency to possess a firearm and ammunition.

The National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla John Sitole has applauded the perseverance of the team in this investigation.

“We are systematically identifying and routing out corruption and corrupt members from the SAPS”, General Sitole reiterated.

It may be the hope and desire of many that criminality within the SAPS should be more speedily eradicated. These investigation processes, in order for them to be executed effectively, takes time.

“The most effective way of dealing with corruption is to prevent it and in order to do this, I am again urging both members of the SAPS as well as the community at large to refrain from engaging in such activities – because you WILL be caught”, added General Sitole.

The two Brigadiers are expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court tomorrow, 28 October 2020.

Share with your network!