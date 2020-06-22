Police Arrest Suspected Serial Rapist In Klerksdorp

Share with your network!

Klerksdorp detectives have arrested a suspected serial rapist.

The man was apprehended over the weekend.

The arrest comes as the country deals with a spike in cases of gender-based violence and femicide.

According to police, a woman befriended the suspect through social media.

They then shared numbers and agreed to meet at a grocery store in Klerksdorp on 30 May.

It’s alleged that the man, who pretended to a be a pastor, met up with the victim as agreed and later took her to an open field where he robbed and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint.

In Ventersdorp in November, a second victim met up with the suspect also via social media. The man allegedly used the same modus operandi and attacked the woman.

Police are trying to link him to other cases.

EWN

