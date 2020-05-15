Fri. May 15th, 2020

Police Arrest 4 Men, Seize Alcohol Worth R1.1M In Parow

Cape Town police arrested four suspects after they were nabbed for buying and selling alcohol during the lockdown on 14 May 2020. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

Four suspects are behind bars after they were nabbed for buying and selling alcohol during the lockdown.

Police responded to a tip-off on Thursday and went to a business in Parow Industria.

Three hundred and nineteen boxes of liquor worth an estimated value of R1.1 million were confiscated.

The police’s Andre Traut: “Two men who purchased liquor and two men who traded in liquor illegally were arrested. The suspects, aged 26, 27, 32 and 36, are scheduled to make their court appearances in Parow once they have been charged in terms of the Disaster Management Act.”

The sale of alcohol is prohibited under lockdown regulations.

